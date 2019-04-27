Home-based business networking open house set

Do you work from home either running your own business or telecommuting for another business? Running a home-based business is usually a fabulous opportunity offering flexibility, no commuting time, often being your own boss and working the hours that your business needs to be available. However, sometimes home-based businesses fall into the trap of lack of business visibility, lack of professional interaction, limited marketing and limited exchange of ideas.

The Chamber will be holding a home-based business mixer on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. The host establishment will be Pagosa Brewing and Grill.

As a home-based business, are you interested in growing your business? What kind of services might you need — better broadband being a given. If growing, do you need capital, space or business assistance? Are there other businesses out there that you might be able to collaborate with? Could you use some increased visibility within the community? How about just getting out for a change, meeting other like-minded business owners and exchanging ideas?

Mark your calendar for an evening of idea exchanging and information. Networking is a powerful tool. Don’t underestimate its effectiveness. We look forward to visiting with our business “lone eagle” community and finding out more about your businesses and your engagement in our community.

For more information, contact Mary Jo Coulehan at 264-2360 or director@pagosachamber.com.

Membership news

We welcome Contemporary Custom Homes this week.

Our renewals this week include Goodman’s Department Store, Pagosa Ski and Snowboard Rentals, PS Froyo, B&S Excursions, Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado and Pagosa Bible Church.

Every Friday take at least one minute to review the Chamber’s updates and reminders. It is chock-full of upcoming events and information from our business community. Be a source of information, not an “I don’t know” person.

