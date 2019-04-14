- News
Following are Holy Week and Easter services that were submitted to The PREVIEW.
Centerpoint Church
• Saturday, April 20:
“He’s Alive,” 6:30 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21:
“He’s Alive,” 10:15 a.m.
Church of Christ
• Easter Sunday, April 21:
Service, 10:30 a.m.
Community United
Methodist Church
• Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Maundy Thursday, April 18: Services, 7 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 19: Meditation service, 11:30 a.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21: Services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pine Ridge services at 2 p.m.
Grace In Pagosa
• Good Friday, April 19:
Service, Pagosa Springs High School, 6 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21:
Easter sunrise service, The Springs Resort and Spa main hotel, 7 a.m.
Easter Celebration Service, Ross Aragon Community Center, 10 a.m.
John Paul II (JPII) and
Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Catholic churches
• Lenten Penitential Service, April 11: Service, JP II, 6 p.m.
• Palm Sunday, April 14:
Mass, JP II, 9 a.m. IHM Mass 11:15 a.m.
• Holy Thursday, April 18:
Mass, JP II, 7 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 19:
Procession from IHM to JP II, 2 p.m.
Stations of the Cross, JP II Prayer Garden, 4 p.m.
Good Friday Service, JP II, 5 p.m.
• Holy Saturday, April 20:
Blessing of the Food, JP II, noon.
Holy Saturday — Easter vigil, JP II, 8 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21:
Easter Mass, JP II, 9 a.m.
Pagosa Bible Church
• Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 9 a.m.
• Good Friday, April 19: Service, 6 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21: Service, 9 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church
• Palm Sunday, April 14:
Service without music, 8 a.m. Service with music, 10 a.m. Services begin outside the church for the blessing of the palms and grand procession into the church.
• Maundy Thursday, April 18:
Celebration of foot washing and Holy Eucharist, followed by the Agape Meal in the parish hall and the all-night watch at the garden of repose, 6 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 19:
Music in remembrance offered by the NightSong Trio, followed by the Good Friday Eucharist and veneration of the cross, 6 p.m. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.
Service, 6 p.m.
• Holy Saturday, April 20:
“The Great Vigil of Easter,” the congregation is encouraged to bring bells to ring. There will be a wine-and-cheese celebration following the service, 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21:
Service, no music, 8 a.m., with music 10 a.m., festival Eucharist celebration.
