Holy Week and Easter Services

Following are Holy Week and Easter services that were submitted to The PREVIEW.

Centerpoint Church

• Saturday, April 20:

“He’s Alive,” 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21:

“He’s Alive,” 10:15 a.m.

Church of Christ

• Easter Sunday, April 21:

Service, 10:30 a.m.

Community United

Methodist Church

• Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• Maundy Thursday, April 18: Services, 7 p.m.

• Good Friday, April 19: Meditation service, 11:30 a.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21: Services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pine Ridge services at 2 p.m.

Grace In Pagosa

• Good Friday, April 19:

Service, Pagosa Springs High School, 6 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21:

Easter sunrise service, The Springs Resort and Spa main hotel, 7 a.m.

Easter Celebration Service, Ross Aragon Community Center, 10 a.m.

John Paul II (JPII) and

Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Catholic churches

• Lenten Penitential Service, April 11: Service, JP II, 6 p.m.

• Palm Sunday, April 14:

Mass, JP II, 9 a.m. IHM Mass 11:15 a.m.

• Holy Thursday, April 18:

Mass, JP II, 7 p.m.

• Good Friday, April 19:

Procession from IHM to JP II, 2 p.m.

Stations of the Cross, JP II Prayer Garden, 4 p.m.

Good Friday Service, JP II, 5 p.m.

• Holy Saturday, April 20:

Blessing of the Food, JP II, noon.

Holy Saturday — Easter vigil, JP II, 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21:

Easter Mass, JP II, 9 a.m.

Pagosa Bible Church

• Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 9 a.m.

• Good Friday, April 19: Service, 6 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21: Service, 9 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

• Palm Sunday, April 14:

Service without music, 8 a.m. Service with music, 10 a.m. Services begin outside the church for the blessing of the palms and grand procession into the church.

• Maundy Thursday, April 18:

Celebration of foot washing and Holy Eucharist, followed by the Agape Meal in the parish hall and the all-night watch at the garden of repose, 6 p.m.

• Good Friday, April 19:

Music in remembrance offered by the NightSong Trio, followed by the Good Friday Eucharist and veneration of the cross, 6 p.m. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Service, 6 p.m.

• Holy Saturday, April 20:

“The Great Vigil of Easter,” the congregation is encouraged to bring bells to ring. There will be a wine-and-cheese celebration following the service, 7 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21:

Service, no music, 8 a.m., with music 10 a.m., festival Eucharist celebration.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Holiday Events, Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories