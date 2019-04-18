Holly for LPEA

Dear Editor:

I’ve attended a presentation by both candidates for the LPEA Board of Director’s seat. Holly Metzler educated us about the history of electricity in rural areas such as ours, the current allocation of electricity generation resources, the cost of the various sources of electricity generation and what the future may hold for our coop. She clearly has an interest in the important information required to carry out the job of an LPEA board director.

