Holiday Lighting contests announced

By Jennie Green

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board

The Pagosa Springs area will be bright with holiday cheer this season. The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board, The Pagosa Springs SUN and La Plata Electric Association are sponsoring a holiday lighting contest with the goal to make the holiday season shine.

There will be enhanced lighting in downtown Pagosa, as well as many other festive events taking place in and around the Pagosa Springs area through the end of December.

Participating addresses will be promoted to locals and visitors for everyone to enjoy the light displays.

Residential contest

The Holiday Residential Lighting competition will test participants’ creativity and award cash prizes for first ($1,000), second ($500) and third ($250) prizes.

Participating residential properties must decorate by Nov. 27. Starting on this day, judges will begin reviewing entries.

Winners will be announced in The Pagosa Springs SUN on Dec. 17.

We ask residential properties to turn on their lights every Friday and Saturday evening between Nov. 27 and the end of the year.

Business contest

The Holiday Business Lighting Contest is open to any Pagosa Springs area business with a storefront or property to decorate. Participating businesses must decorate by Nov. 27. Starting on this day, judges will begin reviewing entries.

Winners will be announced in The Pagosa Springs SUN on Dec. 17. Each category will be awarded first, second and third prize. Business prizes will be awarded as advertising in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Lighting event

Visit Pagosa Springs will host a lighting event at the Visitor Center on Nov. 27. At around 5:30 p.m., the star on Reservoir Hill and the cross at the east end of town will light up. The lighting of the star and cross will be the signal to light up the rest of the town. Santa will arrive at the Visitor Center via a firetruck and will light the building and adjacent park.

To enter the contest, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/oDSakifC1CDU72fh6.