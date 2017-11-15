Holiday lighting challenge announced

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
While La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) isn’t encouraging members to channel Clark Griswold from the Chevy Chase movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (and trigger an outage in your neighborhood), the cooperative looks forward to celebrating exterior holiday lighting efforts across its service territory this season.
LPEA is holding an exterior holiday lighting competition, rewarding members with the best lighting displays in La Plata and Archuleta counties with $50 gift cards to their local hardware stores.
“Holiday lights, especially when we have a winter wonderland of snow, add a special glow to our communities around the holidays,” said LPEA CEO Mike Dreyspring. “With the great, new decorative lighting available, we’re excited to encourage our members’ creativity.”
Creativity is important, but a requirement for eligibility is use of LED lights, according to LPEA Energy Management Advisor Nancy Andrews.
“LED holiday lights are energy efficient and cost effective on all fronts — from initial purchase to the amount of electricity they draw,” said Andrews. “Plus the jewel tones are beautiful. For safety, be sure to install those specified for exterior use and never puncture the cords when hanging.”
Lighting displays will be judged the week of Dec. 18 and members decorating their homes must alert LPEA of their participation by Dec. 1.
“We have a big service territory, so we might not find you,” said Andrews, who asks that members submit email registration to 2017lightcontest@lpea.coop or call 247-5786. “Please let us know if you want to be part of the fun. Most important is that we know your address, so we know where to find your lovely holiday lighting effort. And there’s nothing to say that you can’t nominate your neighbor if they’ve got a great display and haven’t heard about the challenge.”
Follow these topics: Holiday Events, LPEA, News, Top Stories, Updates, Utilities