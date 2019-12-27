Holiday Hoopla prize winners announced

By Rick Artis

Special to The PREVIEW

This year’s Holiday Hoopla concluded on Dec. 15; the following prize winners were selected on Dec. 19.

Grand prize: Patti Popovich.

Second prize: Cathy Van Liere.

Third prize: Chris Gossett.

The prize packages were created using merchandise and gift certificates donated by the Holiday Hoopla participating merchants and had a retail value of more than $1,000, nearly $700 and over $350, respectively.

A big thank you to all of our local shoppers and participating merchants for their support for this shop-and-dine-local program.

