Holiday Hoopla continuing through Sunday

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Special to The PREVIEW

What was once the Parade of Stores weekend shopping extravaganza has now morphed into the Holiday Hoopla, giving stores and shoppers more time to embrace the concept of “Shopping Local.”

The Hoopla event technically takes place for a few more days — through Dec. 15 — whereby shoppers can reap the rewards of special discounts and chances to enter the prize packages. However, remember that you can always shop local.

This year, more than 35 retail stores and restaurants are participating in the Hoopla.

To start, stop by any of the participating retail stores and sign up and receive your Hoopla card. Keep this with you to use at the other participating retail stores and restaurants during this shopping period. When shopping, for spending at least $10, you will be entered into drawings for special prize packages to be awarded after Dec. 15.

Different from the Parade of Stores rules, it doesn’t matter whether you spend $10 or $100, you get one entry, not one entry for every $10 you spend. However, the same concept remains: the more you shop, the more times you can be entered in the drawings. You can also be entered multiple times in the same store if you make multiple visits and purchases.

Also, use your Hoopla card at participating restaurants to receive restaurant discounts for food and beverage specials. After all, we need sustenance when we shop ‘til we drop.

There are many opportunities to shop local during this time frame. Many stores will be offering specials only on certain days.

How do you know how to take advantage of these specials? Check out the Holiday Hoopla pages in this week’s PREVIEW.

Not only does your shopping dollar give almost three times the value of circulation by shopping local, you also support your friends, neighbors and community residents. Sometimes online shopping is just tough to beat. However, be thoughtful in your gift giving and try to send gifts from your community and support Pagosa Springs.

