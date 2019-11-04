Holiday Hoopla coming to Pagosa Country

Staff report

Archuleta County’s annual holiday shopping event is expanding this year. The extravaganza will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 with local stores and restaurants holding holiday sales, specials, open houses and events.

Participating merchants will hand out Holiday Hoopla cards, which will be good for savings at participating restaurants and a chance to win prizes. Shoppers who spend at least $10 at any participating retail store will be entered into a drawing for prize packages.

Watch for special ads in the PREVIEW section of The Pagosa Springs SUN beginning Thursday, Nov. 14. Local businesses will be offering specials through the holidays for local shoppers and tourists alike.

This is a perfect opportunity to support our local businesses and see all the great products, clothing and gifts they have to offer.

For businesses interested in participating in the holiday marketing section, contact Advertising Manager Shari Pierce by calling 264-2100 or emailing shari@pagosasun.com.

If you sign up to advertise for all five weeks of the event, your business may be chosen to be featured on the cover of The PREVIEW.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Business, Holiday Events, News, Top Stories