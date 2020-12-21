Holiday goodies delivered to veterans home at Homelake

By Linda Hobbs

Sarah Platt Decker Chapter Daughters

of the American Revolution

Members of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, along with St. Nicholas, gathered, made and delivered various items for residents of Homelake.

The members made 33 homemade lap blankets and quilts, and coordinated with schools to prepare 90 holiday greetings by school children from Pagosa Peak Open School and the eighth-grade class at Pagosa Springs Middle School.

Additionally, the members donated two large American flags, blank greeting and note cards, postage stamps, gift wrapping and various art supplies, monthly calendars, periodicals and various other items. All donations will be used for holiday distribution and to add to the activity closet at Homelake.