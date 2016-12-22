Holiday gatherings and a look ahead for Pagosa Community of New Thought

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

After a lovely birthday celebration for the Rev. Carla Ryan, minister, last Sunday, the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) is preparing for the coming holiday week’s services and celebrations — and a few changes in its presentation schedule.

The upcoming PCNT schedule of activities and events includes:

• Dec. 23: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday evening. Seasonal celebration service with the PCNT music team, selected readings by the ministers and the blessings of candlelight prayer.

• Dec. 24: Noon-2 p.m.. Saturday. PCNT’s holiday luncheon/potluck. Bring your favorite dish to share.

• Dec. 25: 10:30 a.m.-noon. The regular Sunday morning service will instead be a time of prayerful gathering, music and meditation.

• Dec. 31: 6:30-8 p.m. New Year’s eve candlelight vigil. A prayerful time to release 2016 and welcome 2017.

• Jan. 1, 2017: 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day service. New schedule: Sunday morning sermon, followed by extended study group/discussion at 1 p.m. The January topic theme will be announced shortly.

As 2017 arrives in a few days, so, too, does a slight change in the way of doing Sunday services at PCNT. Starting with the first Sunday in January (Jan. 1), guests will be presented with a weekly topic by one of the ministers or guest speakers. Each weekly topic will be based on a monthly theme or book that expands on New Thought principles and teachings, as well as supporting one another through this practical spirituality.

An exception to this formal Sunday presentation will be when there is a fifth Sunday (e.g., Jan. 29). The Sunday service will instead be a “movie message” of a short feature film based on New Thought principles and teachings. The 10:30 a.m. service will open with prayer and announcements, and follow with the movie presentation, after which guests are invited to discuss its message during fellowship and hospitality.

The study group will continue meeting on the first Sunday of the month, starting Jan. 1 as well, but from 1-2:30 p.m. The group will move forward in the workbook one chapter each month (“Extension Study Course of the Science of Mind” by Ernest Holmes). Chapter/lesson 9 will be discussed at the January gathering. The group will meet for at least 90 minutes at this new time. All are welcome to participate in this study. Materials are available for the discussion.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the Divine. New Thought is a transdenominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Everyone is welcome.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store).

For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, send an email to: PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020 or send mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

