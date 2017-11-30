Holiday concert to benefit Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Thursday evening, Dec. 7, the Pagosa community is in for a wonderful holiday treat as the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be performing its holiday concert, “Jingle All the Way.”

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.

Presenting traditional as well as less-known Christmas music, the Girls Choir will be joined by Rachel Hellwege-Vaughan, featured soloist. This amazing soprano will sing solo selections alone as well as a combined piece with the Girls Choir. Also assisting the choir will be Jeanette Hill on flute.

Admission to all PSGC concerts is always free. However, all donations and proceeds from the sale of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory bars will go toward the Girls Choir’s summer trip in August 2018 to New York City.

“This trip is a large undertaking, but it is so important for our girls to experience the arts in a world-class city,” said director Linda Parker.

The NYC trip will cross curricula by including not only attending performances of classical music and musical theater. The girls will also see many historical sights. The trip will include visits to the Statue of Liberty, the 9/11 Memorial and the Empire State Building. The girls will also participate in a workshop at the Museum of Modern Art.

“Our girls have benefited immensely over the years from the summer trips that have been provided by our organization. The Pagosa community has fulfilled dreams for the girls by supporting our efforts through their generosity. While we are dependent largely on donations, the girls do their part as well to raise funds for summer educational trips by selling chocolate, hosting bake sales and performing at our annual ‘Over the Rainbow’ fundraiser,” Parker said.

PSGC has traveled to Santa Fe, N.M., to see the opera; the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area to see professional and community musical theater; Vail, Colo., to see the New York Philharmonic; and last summer took them to Salt Lake City to see and hear the famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

This concert is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Come hear the beautiful singing of these lovely young musicians. Join us Thursday, Dec. 7, for “Jingle All the Way” at the Community United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m.

