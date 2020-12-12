Holiday Church Events

All events listed in December Church Events Calendar are free of charge. Submit events to editor@pagosasun.com.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Vespers at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. 5 p.m. Online. The theme for this evening’s service is peace. This ecumenical service features scriptures, readings, poetry and traditional music designed to bring comfort and joy to your holiday season. Join the livestream by visiting www.stpatrickspagosa.org or view anytime after the event on the church’s YouTube channel. All are welcome.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Vespers at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. 5 p.m. Online. The theme for this evening’s service is joy. This ecumenical service features scriptures, readings, poetry and traditional music designed to bring comfort and joy to your holiday season. Join the livestream by visiting www.stpatrickspagosa.org or view anytime after the event on the church’s YouTube channel. All are welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Mass. 4 p.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Christmas songs will be sung half an hour before Mass. Reservations need to be made; call the Parish Office to reserve your place. Streaming will be available. For more information, call 731-5744.

Christmas Eve Service. 4 p.m. Pagosa Bible Church. Online only. The PBC Brass and the Noel a cappella vocal quartet will be performing. Go to www.pagosabiblechurch.org. For more information, call 731-3120.

Christmas Eve Mass. 8 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 445 Lewis St. Christmas songs will be sung half an hour before Mass. Reservations need to be made; call the Parish Office to reserve your place. Streaming will be available. For more information, call 731-5744.

Friday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. The Nativity of the Lord. PCC Family Mass. Reservations need to be made; call the Parish Office to reserve your place. Streaming will be available. For more information, call 731-5744.

Thursday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Mass. 5 p.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Reservations need to be made; call the Parish Office to reserve your place. Streaming will be available. For more information, call 731-5744.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. Reservations need to be made; call the Parish Office to reserve your place. Streaming will be available. For more information, call 731-5744.