Holiday Church Events

All events listed in December Church Events Calendar are free of charge.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Burning Bowl Ceremony. 10:30 a.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. Release the past and reclaim the future. For more information, call (505) 604-5031.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Mass. 5 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 445 Lewis St. For more information, call 731-5744.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. For more information, call 731-5744.
