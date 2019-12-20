Holiday Church Events

All events listed in December Church Events Calendar are free of charge.

Friday, Dec. 20

Movie. 6 p.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. “Joyeux Noel,” a moving, true story. (505) 604-5031.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Mass. 4 p.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call 731-5744.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 4:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. You are invited to join our Grace family. For more information, call 731-6200.

Christmas Eve Service. 5 p.m., Community United Methodist Church.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 5 p.m., Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive. Brass will be playing at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 731-3120.

Christmas Eve Family Service. 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Father Doug Neel will give a children’s sermon and provide a special treat for the young ones. Holy Communion is included.

Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle. A classic small intimate Christmas Eve service in a sheep barn in the countryside. For more information, contact Pastor Mark at 444-2111.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive. For more information, call 731-2205.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. For more information, call (505) 604-5031.

Christmas Eve Service. 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church.

Christmas Music. 7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Special classical Christmas music provided by NightSong Trio, St. Patrick’s Choir and special guests Sarah Dorian, Robert Neel and Dale Scrivener.

Christmas Eve Mass. 8 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 445 Lewis St. For more information, call 731-5744.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 8 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Service of Holy Communion.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Family Mass. For more information, call 731-5744.

Christmas Day Holy Eucharist. 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Burning Bowl Ceremony. 10:30 a.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. Release the past and reclaim the future. For more information, call (505) 604-5031.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Mass. 5 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 445 Lewis St. For more information, call 731-5744.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. For more information, call 731-5744.

