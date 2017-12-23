- News
All events listed in the Holiday Church Events Calendar are free of charge unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Dec. 23
Fourth Sunday of Advent Anticipatory Mass. 5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church (JP II).
Sunday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service. 8 a.m., Community United Methodist Church.
Christmas Eve Service. 9 a.m., Allison Community Presbyterian Church.
Fourth Sunday of Advent Anticipatory Mass. 9 a.m., JP II.
Christmas Eve Service. 10 a.m., Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle. Starts with breakfast.
Christmas Eve Service. 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. This service will conclude the season of Advent as we anticipate the birth of Christ.
Christmas Eve Service. 10 a.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 246 Harman Park Drive. Holy Communion and sermon.
Christmas Eve Service. 11 a.m., Community United Methodist Church.
Fourth Sunday of Advent Anticipatory Mass. 11:15 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (IHM).
Christmas Eve Music. 3:30 p.m., IHM. Christmas songs will be sung before Mass.
Christmas Eve Service. 4 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Grace Church has come together with several other local churches for this service. We will sing and learn about some of our favorite Christmas hymns and songs.
Christmas Eve Mass. 4 p.m., JP II.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 5 p.m., Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive. Brass prelude at 4:40 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service. 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. We will gather for the family service and Holy Eucharist. The service will include special music. The Rev. Douglas Neel will offer a special sermon directed towards the younger members of the congregation.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 5 p.m., Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. A social hour with light food and beverage will begin at 5 p.m., with the service following at 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service. 5:30 p.m., Allison Community Presbyterian Church.
Christmas Eve Service. 6 p.m., Church of His Glory. 7 Parelli Way. There will be a kid drama, kids singing, song specials, the story of the birth of Jesus told and a lighting of the candles with carols.
Traditional Christmas Eve Service. 6 p.m., Community United Methodist Church. Candlelight and carols.
Christmas Eve Service. 7 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 246 Harman Park Drive. Lessons and carols, Holy Communion.
Christmas Eve Service. 7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Classical Christmas music provided by NightSong Trio.
Christmas Eve Music. 7:30 p.m., IHM. Christmas songs will be sung before Mass.
Christmas Eve Mass. 8 p.m., IHM.
Christmas Eve Service. 8 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The organ and instrumentalists will announce the great procession of the choir and clergy into the church as the congregation joins us. This service is a traditional service with carols, choral anthems, sermon and Holy Eucharist, punctuated with the candlelight singing of “Silent Night.”
Monday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day Mass. 9 a.m., JP II. Pagosa Catholic Church community family Mass.
Christmas Day Service. 10 a.m., Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle. Devotional-style service.
Christmas Day Service. 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. This Holy Eucharist service will include the singing of carols and a Christmas sermon.
