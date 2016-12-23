Holiday Church Events

- News
All events listed in December Church Events Calendar are free of charge unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Dec. 23
Pagosa Community of New Thought. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought. Seasonal celebration service with the music team, selected readings and the blessings of candlelight prayer.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Pagosa Community of New Thought. Noon-2 p.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought church. Holiday luncheon/potluck. Bring your favorite dish to share.
Christmas Eve Mass. 4:30 p.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. 4:30 p.m. carols, Mass at 5 p.m.
The Christmas Story. 5 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. You are invited to join Grace in Pagosa, Restoration Fellowship and Crossroad Christian Fellowship as we join together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 5 p.m., Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive.
Traditional Christmas Eve Service. 5 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Family worship service.
Christmas Eve Service. 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Traditional family-style service with Holy Eucharist. The service includes Christmas carols, a sermon that will be geared toward the children and Holy Eucharist followed by the singing of “Silent Night.”
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive. Christmas carols, scripture, the Christmas story and candles.
Christmas Eve Service. 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 56 Meadows Drive.
Traditional Christmas Eve Service. 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Candlelight and carols.
Christmas Eve Mass. 7:30 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church, 451 Lewis St. Carols at 7:30 p.m., Mass at 8 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service. 7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Classical Christmas music from a variety of local artists will precede an 8 p.m. traditional service with carols, choral anthems, sermon and Holy Eucharist, punctuated with the candlelight singing of “Silent Night.”
Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day Mass. 9 a.m., John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Christmas Day ‘Unplugged.’ 9 a.m., Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Ave.
Christmas Day Service. 9 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 56 Meadows Drive.
Christmas Day Service. 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Christmas Day Service. 10 a.m., Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle.
Christmas Day Service. 10 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Christmas Sweater Sunday.
Christmas Morning Service. 10:15 a.m., Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive.
Pagosa Community of New Thought. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Pagosa Community of New Thought church. A time of prayerful gathering, music and meditation.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Pagosa Community of New Thought. 6:30-8 p.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought. New Year’s Eve candlelight vigil. A prayerful time to release 2016 and welcome 2017.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Pagosa Community of New Thought. 10:30 a.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought. New Year’s Day service.
