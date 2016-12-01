Holiday books, made-to-give gifts and DIY Christmas ornaments

As you enjoy holiday festivities, we have suggestions for books that might make good reading for you, gifts for your family and friends, and inspiration for your holiday cooking.

Anthony Bourdain, chef and world traveler for the CNN series “Parts Unknown,” has written a new cookbook, his first in more than 10 years, with his personal favorite recipes for family and friends. “Christmas Caramel Murder” by Joanne Fluke is a Hannah Swenson mystery with recipes. “Twelve Days of Christmas” by Debbie Macomber is a holiday romance. “Christmas Bells” by Jennifer Chiaverini chronicles the events of 1863, when Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s family faced tragedy. “The Christmas Angel Project” by Melody Carlson is an inspirational story about a book club dealing with the death of a beloved member.

Two fun Christmas events: This Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., adults are invited to the first of three consecutive Saturday made-to-give sessions where you will create handmade gifts for someone special in your life. First is greeting cards, then stenciled gifts (pillows and tote bags) and finally winter blooming bulbs in mason jars. No registration is required.

As well, kids in the fifth through 12th grades should save the date of next Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for a DIY holiday ornaments session where you will make a variety of festive decorations out of old books, beads and paper.

Pagosa postcards

We have some postcards with lovely Pagosa scene photos of downtown, the Springs area and the Pagosa skyrocket flower by Hannah R. Kuhn that would make good stocking stuffers at Christmas. We’re selling them in packages of 10 for $1 until supplies run out.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library — especially the special holiday events — we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Medicaid and avalanche safety today

Kevin O’Connor from San Juan Basin Health and Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discuss Medicaid options and changes to Connect for Health today, Thursday, Dec. 1, and next Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Then, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Dec. 1, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows you how to avoid avalanche danger.

Teen advisory board

Today, Thursday, Dec. 1, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book. For the time being, the board will meet once a month, on the first Thursday of the month. Teens are always welcome to stop by and share their ideas informally with Claire Spence, teen services librarian.

Fan Fiction Club for teens tomorrow

Back by popular demand, the Fan Fiction Club for seventh- through 12th-graders will meet every month. This month it’s tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

You can bring things you’re working on, reading or just thinking about. This is an opportunity to share with friends who also love fan fiction and to practice your writing skills.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Tech Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the 7th through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Large print

“Chaos” by Patricia Cornwall is a Kay Scarpetta mystery. “The German Girl” by Armando Lucas Correa is a mystery about a Jewish girl in World War II. “Friday on My Mind” by Nicci French is a Frieda Klein mystery.

CDs

“The Award” by Danielle Steel features a young woman Resistance fighter in World War II. “Canada” by Mike Myers is a comic look at what makes Canada different. “Escape Clause” by John Sandford is a Virgil Flowers mystery. “The Whistler” by John Grisham is a legal thriller. “Sex, Lies and Serious Money” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “Preacher’s Bloodbath” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a First Mountain Man western. “Night School” by Lee Child is a Jack Reacher mystery. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connolly is a Harry Boasch mystery.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Escape Clause” by John Sandford is a Virgil Flowers mystery. “Eileen” by Ottessa Moshfegh features a young woman working in a boys’ prison outside Boston. “Turbo Twenty-Three” by Janet Evanovich is a Stephanie Plum mystery. “No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci is a John Puller thriller.

Other novels

“Valiant Gentleman” by Sabina Murray reimagines the lives of an Irish patriot, English sculptor and Argentinian-American heiress. “Maud’s Line” by Margaret Verble features an 18-year-old Cherokee woman in Eastern Oklahoma. “Winter in America” by August Sommers is a collection of short stories about the African-American experience from slavery to today. “The Rise of Caesar” and “Free Town” by the same author are books two and three in the trilogy about a former slave.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight e-readers with content for adults contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Maria Gallegos and several anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” — Andy Warhol (1928-1987), American pop artist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.colibraries.org/.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle