Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 2

By Peggy Andrews

Special to The SUN

Save the date: The 2019 Holiday Bazaar is being held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pagosa Springs High School.

This free event is a fundraiser hosted by the Pagosa Springs Realtors Community Outreach in support of local nonprofit organizations.

The bazaar will have 55 booths of beautiful art and handcrafted items made by local and regional artists. Meet the artists and get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping. A huge bake sale with lots of homemade goodies for sale benefits the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir.

A major feature of the show is a silent auction with beautiful gift baskets and donated art items available for immediate purchase or bidding. A food concession will be open for business all day long during the bazaar, operated by the Pagosa Springs Athletic Boosters Club. Enjoy a snack while shopping to fill your Christmas list.

The Holiday Bazaar has been sponsored by various clubs and organizations as a fundraiser for local charities since 1974. This year is the 45th year for the bazaar and the fourth year to be hosted by the Pagosa Springs Realtors Community Outreach, an initiative of the local board of Realtors to support local nonprofit organizations.

Come out and enjoy the Holiday Bazaar while keeping your shopping dollars local and helping others in our community.

