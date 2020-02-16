History group announces upcoming topics

By Jim Van Liere

Special to The PREVIEW

Colonial America will be our topic for discussion at our next two meetings on Feb. 19 and March 18. Please bring any books or information about this period that you think the group would be interested in reading or discussing in more detail.

If there is any one specific aspect of this period in which you are interested, please feel free to bring any additional information or handouts covering the subject.

We will also be discussing the Dutch and French colonies as well as the Spanish colonies in New Mexico and Texas. On April 15, we will begin discussing the American Revolution.

The group meets at 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month (Feb. 19, March 18 and April 15) in the Senior Center dining room. Please feel free to come and join us.

