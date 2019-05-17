History club to meet June 19

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Art classes

Art classes for the Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class date is to be announced. Classes are held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Room B11 at Pagosa Springs High School. The instructor and medium will be announced at a later date. Materials are provided.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, learn about community resources and support.

The next Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 — Turkey Rachel sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, milk and salad bar.

Friday, May 17 — King ranch chicken casserole, refried beans, zucchini medley, milk, salad bar and baked apples.

Monday, May 20 — Mild Italian sausage, bacon, fig, and arugula pizza, asparagus with lemony breadcrumbs, spinach/mandarin orange salad, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Tuesday, May 21 — Turkey potpie, bacon green beans, buttered corn, milk, salad bar and strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday, May 22 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, toasted Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce, roasted sweet potatoes, milk, salad bar and lemon cream pie.

Thursday, May 23 — Braised beef, harvest potatoes, snap pea medley, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

