Historic Preservation Month underway

May is Historic Preservation Month in the Town of Pagosa Springs, and the month’s events have been announced.

This year’s theme is water.

The first event of the month is already underway: Voting for the Historic Preservation Month poster contest, with the entries currently up at Town Hall.

Posters were created by local students. Voting is underway for the next week.

Awards will given out for first, second and third place for people’s choice.

The Historic Preservation Board also chose elementary and middle school winners for the poster contest.

On May 23, the board will host a screening of “Colorado Experience: The Redstone Castle” at The Liberty Theatre.

That screening will be paired with a presentation and discussion about the Historic Survey Plan being considered by the board. The consultant who helped with the draft plan is scheduled to be present.

Then, on May 30, the board will host a screening of “Colorado Experience: Hydro Power.”

Another screening is planned for June 6, though the title of that film has not yet been announced.

