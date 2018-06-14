‘His ways are higher than your ways’

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

Robert Young starred as Jim Anderson in the early ’60s sitcom “Father Knows Best.” He oversaw his home with love and wisdom. Sometimes his children listened to his advice, but oftentimes, they learned the hard way, father knew best.

My dad would say, “Because I said so, or trust me?” He possessed an insight I could not comprehend. His wisdom far exceeded my childish ideas. His perspective came from a lifetime of experiences. I lived in the present, but he foresaw the consequences of my decisions. He came across as a grouch whose sole purpose in life was to make mine miserable. Most of the time he succeeded and I wallowed in a pool of self-pity.

I felt cramped by rules set in stone and didn’t realize Dad placed those restrictions for my protection. Sidelined, I stood by as my friends enjoy their teenage years of exploration. Without established guidelines, they made their own choices and experimented with alcohol and sex.

Over the years, I learned to respect Dad’s point of view. As a young parent, I heard his voice in my head. “This hurts me more than you.” I understood the parental pain of making hard decisions to protect my own child. I faced an identity crisis. How did this happen? When did I become my Dad?

I had a similar relationship with God as my Heavenly Father. I imagined him as a hard taskmaster and judge, His commandments strict and hard to obey. Rather than follow His mandates, I rebelled, which produced friction and separation. No longer under His influence, I shaped my own future.

The outcome: anger, frustration and misery. Why did I continue to make the same stupid mistakes? At the end of my rope, I admitted to myself and God, “Maybe Your way is better.”

Rather than forging ahead on my own merits and mindset, I sought God’s advice, and submitted to His plan and purpose for my life. I learned to trust my Heavenly Father. He “said so” and I believed His Word. I deferred to Him and He directed my steps.

I hear His voice in my head and tell my kids and grandkids, “His ways are higher than your ways, and His thoughts than your thoughts.” I realize His Word resides in me. I speak His truths into the lives of my family.

Because of Jesus, I found a better way.

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” — Jeremiah 29:11.

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

