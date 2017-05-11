His hands in ours

By Jan Davis

The newborn baby reaches out and grasps her mama’s hand. The preschoolers walk hand in hand to the playground. A young daughter grips her daddy’s hand as he walks her to class on her first day of school. A high schooler takes his friend’s hand in a darkened movie theater; the first sign it’s more than an acquaintance. A young man kneels on one knee, clasps the hand of the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with and proposes. A husband enfolds his wife’s hands in his as she departs this world into the next.

These are outward signs of a committed love. The touch of a hand brings comfort and a sense of security. We connect through this simple gesture. Regardless of how fragile or young, we find strength when we hold hands.

Christians hold hands when they pray for family and friends. We accept the hand of the person sitting next to us as we say grace over a shared meal. We stand around a hospital bed, with interlocked hands and believe God will answer our prayers. Our faith reinforced through unity and agreement.

Christ’s outstretched hands were extended to us on the cross. A touch of His hand heals the sick and comforts the weary. The pain diminishes cradled in His hands. He reaches for our hand when we stumble. When we grab hold, we walk together on this journey called “life.”

Because of Jesus, we are never alone. All we need to do is reach up and take hold of the Father’s outstretched hand.

“And he took them up in his arms, put his hands upon them, and blessed them” — Mark 10:16 (KJV)

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

