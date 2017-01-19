His arm around my shoulders

By Theresa Lussi

Special to The PREVIEW

Blue eyes, just like mother’s and my little blue dress blended with the summer sky, troubled heart, yet no tears, only fear and bewilderment. Stillness of the morning shattered by her piercing screams. The ambulance has taken her away, but where? I am alone now. Where is everyone? So quiet. But wait — I am no longer alone. Who is this gentle stranger with His arm around my shoulders, without a word spoken, assuring me of His protection? At 5, I didn’t know, couldn’t understand.

Mama’s gone now, never coming back. But life goes on, a new beginning. My school years passed so quickly; struggles, heartaches, fun times, too. I had so many questions, yet didn’t know how to ask. Through it all, my daddy’s love and a smile that said, “you’re mine, I’m proud of you and I love you.” And my big sister who had to be mom for such a time. This is grace, God’s grace, though not recognized as such at the time. So many blessings.

This journey of blessings brings the man of my dreams, a wedding and beautiful babies. But, Lord, I don’t have a clue how to do this. No one told me how to be a wife, let alone a mother. Yet, somehow, You brought us through.

Wonderful grandchildren, already grown, and great-grandchildren I never expected to see, are reminders of how swiftly the years pass and that our lives are but a vapor.

Suddenly, a light dawned and I knew, I knew: He’s been here all the time, the gentle “stranger” with His arm around my shoulders. No longer a stranger, but one who is known intimately and is as near as a whispered prayer.

Skies are still blue, but sunset is just on the horizon with its hues of pinks and oranges, a hint of the glory that awaits and the glorious day when I will see Him face to face.

“And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.” — Deuteronomy 31:8, Joshua 1:9.

Gentle Shepherd, loving Father, You calm the storms, drive away the darkness and wrap me in the shelter of Your wings, promising never to leave nor forsake me. Make me ever aware of Your arm around my shoulders, give me the grace to believe, the simple faith of a little child and a heart that beats only for You. In gratitude, Your daughter.

Writers’ group

You are invited to write for “A Matter of Faith.” Send your articles to betty@bettyslade.com.

If you want to learn more about writing, you are invited to become part of an exciting writers’ group in Pagosa Springs.

The Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network Writers’ Critique Group meets on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. at CrossRoad Christian Fellowship.

For further details, email betty@bettyslade.com.

