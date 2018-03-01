HIMSS Analytics honors Pagosa Springs Medical Center with Stage 7 recognition

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) joined an elite group of hospitals recently after achieving Stage 7 of the Electronic Medical Record Adoption ModelSM (EMRAM) from Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Analytics.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Medical, News, Top Stories