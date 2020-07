Hill

Tayler and Bryan Hill, of Cortez, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Ann Hill, born May 22 at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long. Charlotte is the second grandchild of Lori and Floyd McKee, and second great-grandchild of Randy and Shirley Eoff, Rusty McKee and Judy Smith, all of Pagosa Springs. She is the fifth grandchild of Kevin and Theresa Hill, of Ignacio.