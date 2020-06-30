High winds expected over the Goose Creek Fire today

Gregg Goodland

Rio Grande National Forest

Wind gusts in excess of 35 miles an hour could fan the flames of the Goose Creek Fire burning south of Creede today.

A Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity is in effect. Additional firefighting resources arrived Monday and are developing plans to protect property along Goose Creek, if the fire should move and begin to pose a threat.

Initially reported on Sunday, June 28, the lightning caused fire is burning in the Weminuche Wilderness Area near Lake Humphreys and is estimated at 149 acres in size. The fire continued to burn actively into the night last night but is bounded by healthy aspen groves, rock bands and an area previously burned during the West Fork Complex in 2013. Containment is reported at 10 percent.

Approximately 90 firefighters have staged at the Humprheys Ranch, including a hot shot crew, a 20-person hand crew and half a dozen fire engines. No structures are in immediate danger.

An incident-specific web page on this fire is on Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6812/

Fire danger remains very high across the Rio Grande National Forest and Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place.