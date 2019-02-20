High school’s ‘Footloose’ set to open in March

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Footloose,” the exciting dance-and-song musical set in the ’80s and made popular by the movie released in 1984 starring Kevin Bacon, is alive and well on the Pagosa stage.

It is a huge undertaking, working with a cast of 50, a pit orchestra of 15, a dozen or more crew and technicians, and a lot of wild and crazy and fun music. Rehearsals are well underway and our cast is dancing up a storm.

Included in the cast are Elise Yeager, Megan Greenly, Stella Schuchart, Emma Heidelmeier, Izzy Mijares, Nina Smith, Sophia Raymond, Libby Bonin, Elsa Lindner, Sarah Ross, Diana Scott, Nell Taylor, Sierra Liverett, Sasha Hampton, Sophie Heidelmeier, Peyton Khung, Lauren Peart, Maddie Stewart, Alyssa St. Louis, Caroline Smith, Jordyn Milioto, Alex Rountree, Karissa Foster and Hannah Rockensock.

“Footloose” is directed, produced and choreographed by Dale Johnson, with music direction by Dan Burch. The accompanist and vocals coach is Venita Burch, vocals coach is Dale Scrivener and stage manager is Maddie Peart. The musical opens in March.

