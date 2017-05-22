High-schoolers to present concert in the park May 23

- News
By Bob Hemenger
Special to The PREVIEW
Students from the Americana Project and Intro to Guitar class will be performing songs in Town Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
This is the Americana Project’s “final exam” concert and each member of the class will be responsible for leading one original or cover song for their classroom grade.
The show is free. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.
Please come out and support these fine young musicians. Bring your own chairs, blankets and refreshments.
The Intro to Guitar class teaches students the basics of playing guitar, while the Americana Project is geared toward students who are interested in writing and performing original music.
