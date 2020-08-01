High school golf slated to begin Aug. 3

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

On July 25, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced that boys’ golf practice will start as scheduled on Aug. 3.

CHSAAnow.com states practices will begin as scheduled “as the sport is able to be played under the current national, state, county and CHSAA health guidelines as they pertain to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”

The website notes that competition is scheduled to begin on Aug. 6.

Pagosa Springs High School’s (PSHS) golf schedule shows competition scheduled beginning Aug. 14.

To participate in the season, PSHS athletes must complete all forms at PlanetHS.com prior to the first day of practice.

Athletes must also upload a current physical examination form.

More information, as well as links to the physical examination form and a medical eligibility form, is available at www.pirateathletics.com.

“Boys golf was not included in plans submitted to the state officials for approval because the sport is able to play under the current guidelines,” the website notes, also stating, “The Association is anticipating an announcement soon regarding the full calendar for all other sports and activities, once approved by state officials.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call PSHS at 264-2231.