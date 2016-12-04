High school choir to entertain the Mountain View Homemakers Dec. 8

- News
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
The Mountain View Homemakers invite all area women to our special holiday gathering on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The group will meet at 11 a.m. at the Extension building on the fairgrounds. The reason for this earlier time is to hear the Pagosa Springs High School choir sing Christmas music. The program, under the direction of their leader, Dan Burch, is one of the club’s favorite events of the year.
Note that we are meeting at the Extension center for this meeting.
The carolers will stay to have lunch and visit with their appreciative audience. Homemakers always enjoy talking with the young people and the singers always enjoy our special Christmas luncheon.
A special menu for the day has been planned. Those who have not signed up for a dish but want to bring something are asked to call Lorna Fox at 731-5525 for a suggested dish that’s needed.
Everyone who would like to stay and participate in a gift exchange is asked to bring a wrapped gift costing no more than $15. Since the members include local artists and craftspeople, many of the gifts really attract excitement. The effort to get these special gifts can be hilarious. Plan to stay until about 2 p.m. or so for the gift exchange.
The Homemakers club is a monthly gathering of women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. There are no dues or membership requirements and sewing/quilting/baking skills are not needed. Come join us. We meet the second Thursday of every month. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.
