High school cheerleaders to hold car wash, bake sale

By Tina Remlinger
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) cheerleaders are holding a car wash and bake sale on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at MudShaver Car Wash, 950 Rosita St.
Donations of any amount will be accepted to help fund our program. All funds raised will benefit the PSHS cheer program.
For more information, please contact Tina Remlinger at tremlinger@pagosa.k12.co.us.
