High school anticipated to play fall football

Pagosa Springs High School will offer football this fall instead of in the spring, according to a Sept. 18 letter from Archuleta School District Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) voted on Wednesday to offer football, girls’ field hockey, sideline cheer and dance this fall.
“In the end, given the collective decision making around our league and considering our community’s COVID numbers, we feel that it is in our high school student athletes’ best interest to provide them the opportunity to play football this fall season,” the letter states. “If we choose to wait until the spring semester, it would likely result in playing many teams outside of our geographical area with extensive travel demands. Therefore, we will work toward a fall season for our high school students.”
The letter also explains that the area’s middle school teams will wait until the spring season.
“… we have also reached a unanimous decision among middle schools in our area that it is best to wait until the defined spring season for middle schools to engage in football. We simply believe that the priority is returning to in-person instruction full time first,” it states.
The letter explains that, according to CHSAA, high school student athletes will be able to begin practices Sept. 24, with first
games to be played the week of Oct. 8-10.
For more on the decision, see next week’s issue of The SUN.