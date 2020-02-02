High school announces ‘Matilda the Musical’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Performing Arts Department at Pagosa Springs High School is thrilled to announce its spring 2020 musical, “Matilda the Musical,” by Roald Dahl, based on the 1988 children’s novel.

The production team cast 41 students in this fun and fanciful show. Cast as leads and supporting leads in “Matilda” are: Hannah Rockensock, Sydney (Simon) Mitchell, Olivia Craig, Ethan Mazur, Grace Thompson, Ella Hemenger, Vinnie Carranza, Jacob Miller, Kaeden Thomas, Hayden Kiker, Nina Smith, KC Yeneza, Jordan Milioto, Maya Nasralla, Gracelyn Kiker and Cole Reis.

“Matilda” will play mid-March; watch for more announcements.

The production is produced, directed and choreographed by Dale Johnson with musical direction by Dan Burch.

