High Rollers to hold outdoor concert July 7 in Town Park

By Dan Janowsky
Special to The PREVIEW
Without a doubt, one of the best family entertainment values of the summer is coming Saturday, July 7, in Pagosa Springs Town Park.
This is an evening of great food and entertainment that the entire family can enjoy and afford. The High Rollers will play their annual outdoor concert for the benefit of the Pagosa Wrestling Club. The show begins at 7 p.m. and continues to 10 p.m.
Locals recognize and look forward to this event each summer as hundreds of locals and visitors to buy barbecue concessions, bid on baked goods at auction and enjoy each other’s company as they listen to the area’s most popular band perform in the beautiful outdoor setting offered at Town Park.
The High Rollers feature outstanding musicians from a variety of backgrounds who have settled in the area for the lifestyle possible in Southwest Colorado. Musicians include bassist and singer songwriter Andy Janowsky; Jeff Johnson, vocalist and acoustic strings including fiddle, banjo and guitar; lead guitar phenomenon Darren Stroud; Missy Stroud, another master of vocals and a variety of instruments including keyboards; and drummer Clay Louder.
When their talents come together, the result is a great sound, high energy, humor and an incredible array of classic and original music from a variety of genres. Their resume over the years includes performances at the largest outdoor venues and county fairs across the Rocky Mountain west, performances at Country Jam, seven trips to Europe, significant radio air time throughout the region from Farmington to Grand Junction, and five CDs recorded and some great original music including the area’s favorite, “Colorado Girl.” Check out the band’s website at highrollersband.com for reviews, photos, music and videos and a link to their Facebook page.
Admission is by donations (a minimum $2 donation is requested), barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks will be sold at the concert. The club will hold a 15-minute live auction for baked goods at intermission and there will a silent baked-goods auction going on throughout the evening. In addition, Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary club will provide a beer garden. All proceeds are used to pay for the event and the funds that remain benefit the Pagosa Wrestling Club’s travel expenses.
This is a very unique event that large summer crowds have enjoyed in Pagosa for over a decade. The High Rollers and Pagosa Wrestling Club would love to see you there, and guarantee the evening’s entertainment for the whole family and the entire community.
