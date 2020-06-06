High-country trails remain snowpacked, muddy

By Esther Godson

San Juan National Forest

The San Juan National Forest reminds visitors that many of our high-country trails are still snowpacked and muddy. Using high-country trails that are not dry enough for motorized and nonmotorized use results in braided trail systems, as well as damage to fragile tundra or wetlands. This damage creates more erosion by funneling water down trails and increasing sedimentation, impacting water quality.

Visitors are encouraged to use lower elevation trails. If you encounter variable trail conditions, turn around; do not widen or create new trails around areas like mud holes. If you must, go slowly through muddy sections or puddles. Stay the trail. When visiting the national forest, please follow “Leave No Trace” principals and to get the most out of your experience, visit Know Before You Go: https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing visitor services virtually. Contact Pagosa Ranger District office for current trail conditions at 264-2268.

