Heralds of Christmas right around the corner

By Rick Artis

Special to The PREVIEW

The Heralds of Christmas concert series will once again be hosted by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

This year’s event promises to be better than ever. More than 15 musical numbers, featuring many of Pagosa’s favorite performers, will fill the hall. Festive seasonal favorites combined with a few less traditional arrangements promise to delight the audience.

In addition, Noel, a local caroling quartet, will entertain before the concert and the finale will be an audience favorite, “The Hallelujah Chorus” sing-along. Following the concert, everyone is invited to meet the performers during a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Heralds of Christmas is presented by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society (PSIMS). PSIMS is dedicated to music education in Pagosa Springs, providing equipment, instrument repair, private lessons and more to several of the schools in town.

This year, the schools have a variety of needs. From providing pairs of drum sticks or a series of lessons to a set of chimes, and many items in between, there are many ways that you can help. At the concert, an ornament tree will highlight a particular need. Concert goers may select the ornament of their choice, make a donation in the amount indicated and take the ornament home as a reminder of the difference they are making in the life of a music student here in Pagosa. Donations for many of the larger items can be made as well.

Plan to join us next week at the Heralds of Christmas. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at the Choke Cherry Tree and Airport Self Storage on the west side of town, plus Bookends and the Chamber of Commerce in the downtown area. Prepurchase tickets are $10. Should any seats be available at the door, day of show tickets are $15. Plan on getting your tickets early as these performances usually sell out well ahead of time.

