A wide variety of musical numbers, featuring many of Pagosa Springs’ favorite performers, filled the hall at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church during the first performance of the Heralds of Christmas concert on Dec. 15. Seasonal favorites combined with less-traditional arrangements delighted the audience. The event was presented by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society.
