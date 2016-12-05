Heralds of Christmas concert set for Dec. 18

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The Heralds of Christmas concert will be presented this year on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.
This concert is presented by members of the Pagosa Springs Community Band under the oversight of the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society.
This year’s concert will once again feature the Pagosa Brass Quartet, whose members are Larry Elginer and Larry Baisdon on trumpet, D’Ann Artis on horn and Dan Burch on trombone. The quartet will also have selections including organ played by Sally Neel of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.
Those who have attended this concert in the past can testify that the sounds of brass and organ which fill the sanctuary at St. Patrick’s are truly glorious and a special event for Pagosa Springs during the holiday season.
This year’s concert will also feature woodwinds from the Community Band. Listeners will be treated to selections for flute quartet performed by Kathy Wadenpfuhl, Jessica Peterson, Lisa Hartley and Suzy MeKeal. There will also be selections performed by younger members of the Pagosa Springs Community Band, such as a clarinet solo performed by Grace Wiersma, a trumpet solo by Glynis Tanner and a piano selection performed by Jon Hudson.
Admission to this concert is free. We do, however, appreciate donations, which assist in keeping the Community Band operating during the year.
The organization presents four concerts annually and funds collected via donations allow the organization to continue operations and also to support music education in our local schools. The Community Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and we will be able to provide you with a receipt in exchange for your tax-deductible contributions.
This year, we will also be selling boxes of homemade cookies for $10 each. These cookies will be delicious delectables that can be shared with company and will make great gifts for your neighbors.
Come early for a good seat. Your local musicians look forward to playing for you and bringing joy to your holiday season. The concert begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 South Pagosa Blvd.