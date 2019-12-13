Heralds of Christmas coming Sunday and Monday

By Rick Artis

Special to The PREVIEW

The first performance of the Heralds of Christmas concert series will be held this coming Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. A repeat performance will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is again hosting the event. The church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

This year’s event promises to be better than ever. A wide variety of musical numbers, featuring many of Pagosa Springs’ favorite performers, will fill the hall. Seasonal favorites combined with less-traditional arrangements promise to delight the audience.

Also, this year, Noel, a local caroling quartet, will entertain before the concert. The finale will be an audience favorite, “The Hallelujah Chorus” sing-along. After the concert, everyone is invited to meet the performers during a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Heralds of Christmas is presented by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society (PSIMS). PSIMS is dedicated to music education in Pagosa Springs, providing equipment, instrument repair, private lessons and more to several of the schools in town.

This year, the schools have a variety of needs. From providing pairs of drumsticks or a series of lessons, to a set of chimes and many items in between, there are many ways that you can help. At the concert, an ornament tree will highlight a particular need. Concert goers may select the ornament of their choice, make a donation in the amount indicated and take the ornament home as a reminder of the difference they are making in the life of a music student here in Pagosa Springs. Donations for many of the larger items can be made as well.

Plan to join us later this week for the Heralds of Christmas. Tickets are available and can be purchased at Choke Cherry Tree and Airport Self Storage uptown, plus Bookends and the Chamber of Commerce downtown. Prepurchased tickets are $10. Should any seats be available at the door, day-of-show tickets are $15. Plan on getting your tickets early as these performances usually sell out well ahead of time.

