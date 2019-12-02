Heralds of Christmas coming in December

By Rick Artis

Special to The PREVIEW

One of Pagosa Springs’ favorite Christmas traditions is coming soon. The Heralds of Christmas concert series will once again be hosted by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

A myriad of holiday and seasonal works will be performed by local musicians. Both instrumental and vocal soloists and ensembles will fill the church with festive music.

Noel, a caroling quartet, will entertain before the concert and the finale will be an audience favorite, “The Hallelujah Chorus” sing-along. Following the concert, the audience is invited to meet the performers during a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Choke Cherry Tree and Airport Self Storage on the west side of town, plus Bookends and the Chamber of Commerce in the downtown area. Prepurchase tickets are $10. Should any tickets be available at the door, day of show tickets are $15. Plan on getting your tickets early as these performances generally sell out well ahead of time.

Heralds of Christmas is presented by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society (PSIMS). PSIMS is dedicated to music education in Pagosa Springs, providing equipment, instrument repair, private lessons and more to several of the schools in town. This year, the schools have a variety of needs. From providing pairs of drum sticks or a series of lessons to a set of chimes and many items in between, there are many ways that you can help. At the concert, an ornament tree will highlight a particular need. Concert goers may select the ornament of their choice, make a donation in the amount indicated and take the ornament home as a reminder of the difference they are making in the life of a music student here in Pagosa. Donations for some of the larger items can be made as well.

Plan to join us next month at the Heralds of Christmas.

