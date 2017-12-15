Heralds of Christmas Brass and Friends concert Friday and Saturday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that includes the festive Heralds of Christmas concerts hosted by The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, or PSIMS for short.
PSIMS is the parent organization of the Pagosa Springs Community Band, and members of the Community Band will be performing music to celebrate the Christmas season.
You will hear a string quartet version of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at the two upcoming Heralds of Christmas Brass and Friends concerts, which will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and on sale now at the Chamber of Commerce, Bookends downtown in the old Pagosa SUN location, The Choke Cherry Tree, Airport Self Storage and at the door if there are still tickets available when performance day arrives. Tickets may also be purchased or questions answered by calling (409) 720-7445.
The Pagosa Brass Quintet will be playing several pieces and will be joined by Sally Neel playing organ on “In Dulci Jubilo” by Michael Praetorius. There will be trumpet solos, a piano solo and a trumpet quartet. You will hear a beautiful rendition of “O Holy Night” on horn played by D’Ann Artis. There will be a variety of ensembles with flute, violin and piano and a vocal piece performed by mother and daughter Brandye and Gracelyn Kiker.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be decked in its finest festive dress with decorations styled by Carol and Richard Larsen, which will bring beauty to your Christmas holidays and add to the ambiance of this wonderful Christmas concert. As has become the custom at this concert, the brass will end with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and the audience will be invited to sing along.
Tickets are on sale now at the locations listed above for $10 each. This year, we will be adding a new element to this concert, which is The Heralding Angel Tree. The purpose of The Heralding Angel Tree is to provide local music students with items needed to study their instruments.
For a donation, concertgoers can obtain beautiful ornaments for their own tree in a variety of price ranges. Each ornament will designate a specific item such as a month’s worth of lessons or sheet music to assist our local music students. Ornament donations made to The Heralding Angel Tree can be made by cash or check and are tax deductible.
Our local players from the PSIMS look forward to sharing this most wonderful time of the year with you. Concert dates are Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Holiday Events, Music, Top Stories, Updates