Helping others

Dear Editor:

Timber Ridge subdivision had high hopes for planned holiday activities. As you might expect, the virus changed all of that. Instead of feeling glum about our dashed events we turned our focus towards those for whom isolation is a daily reality. We reached out to Archuleta Seniors and they matched us with 26 Meals on Wheels recipients.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.