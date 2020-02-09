Help your brain with Tuesday hand-drumming class

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at noon. The purpose of this class is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

Playing a musical instrument is a rich and complex experience that involves integrating information from the senses of vision, hearing, and touch, as well as fine movements.

Neuropsychologist Catherine Loveday is a specialist in the cognitive and neuronal aspects of music processing. According to Loveday’s research, music is a strong cognitive stimulus that reaches parts of the brain that other things cannot, and which can induce positive changes in the brain.

Other research shows that learning to play a musical instrument increases gray matter volume in various brain regions, and strengthens the long-range connections between them.

It’s fascinating to learn about how music affects the brain, and how learning to play a musical instrument can improve abilities that are seemingly unrelated.

The hand-drumming class provides easy access into the world of joyful and spontaneous music-making. For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories