Help welcome spring and greet the new growing season

By Cecilia Haviland

Special to The PREVIEW

Won’t you join our Round Table Forum on March 20 at the Archuleta CSU Extension building at 10 a.m.? Facilitated By Ron Chacey, the Mountain High Garden Club of Pagosa Springs will share tips and strategies for successful gardening in our challenging Pagosa Springs climate.

We welcome all gardeners to share experiences and helpful hints as we kick off a new growing season. Help us bring back the green.

