Help stop drug abuse and environmental damage: 9Health Fair joins partners with sheriff

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Constance d’Angelis
Special to The PREVIEW
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and our Pagosa 9Health Fair are on the same day, April 28, and the two efforts are cooperating.
Did you know last year in Colorado more than 1,800 tons of old and expired drugs were collected and disposed of safely? That’s more than 75 garbage trucks filled with drugs.
So what? Do you want to drink water with antibiotics and antimicrobials used in soap in your morning coffee? Heck no.
Or, those drugs can become the products of drug abuse criminals who deal in illegal prescription drugs.
Why dispose of old and expired drugs in an environmentally favorable way? Data shows that drugs flushed down the toilet or put into landfills get into the water. A recent study of the water quality of streams in the Boulder Creek Watershed in Colorado found a diverse set of pharmaceuticals and organic wastewater chemicals in water samples.
Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem.
Members of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office will be at the health fair on April 28 and they will have a special table.
Come to the health fair on April 28 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Pagosa Springs High School. Bring your old medicines. It’s OK to leave drugs in the bottle or packet.
If you have over-the-counter drugs, you can bring those, too.
The sheriff’s drug experts will offer education about the potential for abuse of medications.
We are a community and are here to work together and collaborate.
Come to the high school on April 28 from 7 to 11 a.m. Get a whole battery of tests for a minimal cost of $35, a free blood pressure check, education and so much more.
Be a volunteer
If you have a working brain and a good attitude, you’ll be perfect. Special skills? You could contribute in a particular capacity. Contact Constance: text/call (813) 373-8004 or email 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.
More drug disposal information is available at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.
Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates