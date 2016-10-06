Help rename ACVAP for a chance to win a laptop

By Cheryl Bowdridge

Special to The PREVIEW

In celebration of our 20 years of dedicated services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, those of us at the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP) decided it was time to upgrade. We need a dynamic, thoughtful name that emulates what we do, who we are and what we value (all that in a little name).

Quick guidelines for the perfect nonprofit name:

1. Easy to say, understand and remember.

2. Concise.

3. High impact.

4. Unique and ownable.

Consider using Greek or Latin words, too.

Taglines describe who you are and what you do in a few short, simple words. Think “Got milk?” or “The happiest place on earth.”

5. Short — ideally only three to five words in length, max eight.

6. Simple.

7. Brings the emotion of what we do.

And, if you are feeling even more creative and also want to design our new logo along with the fantastic name you’ve come up with, please take a digital picture of your image and email it to evaluator@centurylink.net with your name and the new name you have submitted.

The winner of the renaming contest will win a two-in-one laptop. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 1 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 1.

All entries should be emailed to evaluator@centurylilnk.net, or visit www.acvap.org for full contest details and entry form. Get your creative mind working and help us rename our nonprofit.

