Help make a difference with giving trees

By Veronica Medina

Special to The PREVIEW

In the giving spirit of our community, there are two giving trees: one is at Ace Hardware and one is at the Liberty Theatre. These trees have tags that give the name, age and gender of the participant, as well as an item that is needed. There are children, veterans and seniors.

With your help, we will make a difference this Christmas. Please drop off the wrapped gift with the tag by Dec. 20 at NextHome RMR, 56 Talisman Drive, Ste. 2.

