Help local nonprofits with Gifts of the Heart

By Nancy Ford

Community United Methodist Church

At a time when COVID-19 has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events that help support area nonprofits, the Gifts of the Heart program at Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) continues to offer a meaningful way to help support four local groups with proceeds from the sale of locally created greeting cards.

The current recipients are Community Assistance Fund, CUMC Food Pantry, After School Tutoring Program and Pagosa Programs for Youth.

There is a wide variety of cards to choose from — not only for Christmas, but for many other occasions as well. They all feature artwork by local artists and photographers and are available for purchase at the Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St., during office hours, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. You may also call the church at 264-5508 during these times. Cards can be personalized if you wish. All proceeds from your $5 or more purchase per card, aside from printing costs, go directly to the nonprofits.

This is an excellent opportunity to remember your friends, family, co-workers or business associates in a meaningful way and at the same time donate to the nonprofit group of your choice. Each of these groups provides much-appreciated assistance to people in our community.