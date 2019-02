Heidelmeier takes 33rd in state prelims

Emma Heidelmeier, the first Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate swimmer to ever compete in the state tournament, placed 33rd out of 42 swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke preliminaries during state action on Feb. 8.

